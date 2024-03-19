Statue of Jesus which had stood for 70 years stolen from primary school

A school and the wider community have been left devastated after the theft of a huge statue of Jesus on a crucifix. It's understood vandals struck in the early hours of Monday morning outside St Mary's RC Primary and Nursery School in Langley, Middleton. Images show one of two religious statues has been toppled, with a third appearing to be missing.A towering statue of Jesus on the cross was also broken down, with just part of the wooden base remaining in the ground.A GoFundMe appeal to replace the crucifix has now been launched as the school's headteacher issued a statement and parishioners spoke of their shock.The crucifix outside St Mary's in Langley is understood to have stood for 70 years. Greater Manchester Police has been alerted, the school said, and it's understood CCTV footage has been handed over as part of the investigation.

Credit: MEN Syndication

In a statement to parents on Monday, the school's head Sarah Bollado said: "There is great sadness in our school community following on from the desecration of our Calvary statue last night between the hours of midnight and 1.30am."This is deeply upsetting for the community of Langley as the crucifix and statues have stood proudly outside St Mary's School for decades."The school has reported this crime to Greater Manchester Police and we appeal to anyone with any information to please come forward. I would like to personally thank all the parents and parishioners who have been in contact to offer us their support and assistance. It is a very sad day for us all, but this will only bring our community closer as we stand together."The GoFundMe appeal reads: "In the early hours of Monday 18th March between 12am-1.30am the statue of the crucifix was removed from St Mary's school.

"This has caused great sadness for the community as this has stood for decades outside the school. I know as a member of the community how good we all are at coming together when the community needs too."I know you will never be able to replace the original given that it has been stood for so long but let's try and replace it with a new one so the school can be whole again." So far, around £750 has been raised towards a total goal of £1,500."