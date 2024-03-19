Play Brightcove video

Paul Crone went along to see why the specialist wheelchairs are making such a difference.

A man from Fleetwood, who is determined that everyone should be able to enjoy a day on the beach, is taking on more than a hundred miles in his wheelchair to raise money for vital equipment.

Reece Slater from Lancashire is raising the funds for Fleetwood Beach Wheelchairs - a charity that provides specialist chairs for those who would otherwise struggle to access the coastline.

The 50-year-old - who has Functional Neurological Disorder - will be joined by his dog Sonny for the challenge.

As a volunteer and trustee of the charity, Mr Slater said being able to help people in this way "means so much to all of us."

He added: "The smiles on people's faces - and it's not just the people in the chairs - you've got parents crying saying 'I never thought I'd be able to do this."'

Nicky Price is one of those who enjoy using the special wheelchairs

Nicky Price - a wheelchair user who is also none verbal - is one of those who've benefited from accessing the special wheelchairs.

His father, Alan Price, said: "He can't just walk onto the beach.

"He gets really excited, it's fun for him, he does enjoy it."

The charity, which is run entirely by volunteers, has already done over a thousand trips since they started, and Reece Slater is determined those days on the beach continue, with Sonny's help of course..