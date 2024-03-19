Sea, sand and accessibility: The man on a mission to make the beach a place for everyone

  • Paul Crone went along to see why the specialist wheelchairs are making such a difference.

A man from Fleetwood, who is determined that everyone should be able to enjoy a day on the beach, is taking on more than a hundred miles in his wheelchair to raise money for vital equipment.

Reece Slater from Lancashire is raising the funds for Fleetwood Beach Wheelchairs - a charity that provides specialist chairs for those who would otherwise struggle to access the coastline.

The 50-year-old - who has Functional Neurological Disorder - will be joined by his dog Sonny for the challenge.

As a volunteer and trustee of the charity, Mr Slater said being able to help people in this way "means so much to all of us."

He added: "The smiles on people's faces - and it's not just the people in the chairs - you've got parents crying saying 'I never thought I'd be able to do this."'

Nicky Price is one of those who enjoy using the special wheelchairs

Nicky Price - a wheelchair user who is also none verbal - is one of those who've benefited from accessing the special wheelchairs.

His father, Alan Price, said: "He can't just walk onto the beach.

"He gets really excited, it's fun for him, he does enjoy it."

The charity, which is run entirely by volunteers, has already done over a thousand trips since they started, and Reece Slater is determined those days on the beach continue, with Sonny's help of course..

Reece's dog Sonny has been at Reece's side for his challenge Credit: ITV Granada