Two men from Lancaster have been jailed and a third handed a suspended sentene, after they were filmed cutting a deer’s throat and setting dogs onto the animal in a 'barbaric act of torture'.

The men are:

Thomas Graham Michael Lloyd of Slaidburn Drive, Lancaster: jailed for 33 months

Jay Jones of Barley Cop Lane, Lancaster: jailed for 12 months

Stephen Dixon of Keswick Road, Lancaster: jailed for 17 months (suspended)

Lloyd was disqualified from keeping dogs for life, while Jones and was disqualified from keeping dogs for six years.

Dixon was also ordered to complete 20 rehabilitation days, a six-month mental health programme and 100 hours of unpaid work.

In February 2022, Lancashire Police seized a mobile phone from Jay Jones which revealed videos showing wildlife offences and the RSPCA were called to assist.

Four dogs were seized; Hector, a black lurcher, and a tan and white lurcher, called Chanelle, from Lloyd; and a dark brindle lurcher, called Blaze, and a grey merle lurcher, called Dixie, from Jones. Dixie and Chanelle were both pregnant and had puppies in the RSPCA’s care.

Blaze can now be rehomed Credit: Regional Syndication

A number of videos showed the cruelty inflicted on deers and a badger.

In one of the videos, Lloyd, who is filming, says: ‘Here we are lads, got a stag’, and shows a deer that has been caught being attacked by dogs. Later in the video, one of the men can be seen holding the deer’s head while he cuts its throat with a knife.

RSPCA SOU officer Jason Bowles, who led the investigation, said, after sentencing: “We investigate some horrific cases and, sadly, see animals suffering truly gruesome acts at the hands of people. The videos in this case are yet another example of the barbaric torture that we regularly see being inflicted upon wildlife we should all be trying to protect and help."

“Sadly, people who enjoy these hideous pastimes continue to offend across the picturesque, rural countryside of England and Wales. But the RSPCA will not rest in bringing people like these to justice.”

Sergeant James Pinder, who led the warrants and searches for Lancashire Police, said: “The guilty pleas in this case were entered after a two year-long, detailed investigation by the RSPCA and Lancashire Police’s West Division Rural Task Force. I’d firstly like to praise the thoroughness and tenacity of those investigators.

“The extremely graphic nature of the many videos recovered shocked all who worked on the case."

Blaze, Chanelle (and her nine puppies), and Dixie (plus her seven puppies) can all now be rehomed. Hector will remain in RSPCA care subject to a further court hearing regarding his ownership.