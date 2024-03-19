Patients at five hospitals in the region are being warned to expect delays at A&E after a series of alerts were issued online.

Three North West NHS trusts - covering five hospitals - described their emergency departments as either 'very' or 'extremely' busy on Tuesday morning, 19 March.Royal Bolton Hospital bosses are currently warning the public to expect waits of more than four hours at A&E.

A post on the Bolton NHS Foundation Trust website reads: "Our Emergency Department is currently experiencing extremely high levels of activity."

At Tameside General Hospital, patients were warned of 'extremely busy' conditions yesterday afternoon, Monday 18 March, and an alert remains on the hospital's website today, warning that the emergency department is 'very busy'.

Meanwhile, The Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust - which runs Salford Royal Hospital, The Royal Oldham Hospital and Fairfield General Hospital - has also issued an alert online for 'very busy' emergency departments.

It comes a week after trusts responsible for eight Greater Manchester hospitals issued similar warnings to patients.

Those affected by the delays said they had been waiting for several hours in some of the region's hospitals.

The Trusts issuing warnings are urging members of the public to consider whether A&E is the right place for treatment.Northern Care Alliance said: "Our A&E and Emergency departments are currently very busy. Please remember these should only be used for major injuries and serious illness."

Tameside and Glossop Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Tameside General Hospital in Ashton-under-Lyne, adds: "Please consider if ED is the best place for your situation."A post on the Bolton NHS Foundation Trust website read: "No matter how busy our emergency department is, the most seriously ill and injured patients will always be seen immediately.

"If you choose to visit us and do not need urgent or emergency treatment, you will be safely supported to access an alternative service."

