Musical icons from across the North West are set to be honoured alongside up and coming acts at the first ever Northern Music Awards.

The new award show, which will be held at Manchester's Albert Hall on 23 April, aims to celebrate iconic northern bands, venues, and festivals while raising money for charity.

The Charlatans front man Tim Burgess, from Worsley, will be presented with the Northern Music Award 2024 for all of his work over his 30 year career, including 18 albums and 17 top 30 singles.

Tim Burgess said: “It’s incredible to be recognised with the inaugural Northern Music Award. Music is important on so many levels, and I’m a firm believer in the unique way that it can connect people."

Alongside Tim Burgess, Manchester-born singer-songwriter Lisa Stansfield will receive the Northern Icon Award.

Money raised from ticket sales and on the night will go towards organisers Nordoff and Robbins' plan to build a stat of the art music therapy centre in Salford.

The new space will employ trained music therapists to help support those suffering with life-limiting illnesses, disability, and social isolation.

Nadra Shah, Director of Engagement and Communications for Nordoff and Robbins, said: "The Northern Music Awards is a chance for us to shine a light on those who work tirelessly to make sure live music is available and accessible throughout the North of England.

"We are excited to honour some of the industry’s much loved venues and festivals alongside an array of live performances and appearances from some of the most celebrated artists from the region.”

While professional panels have been tasked with determining 2024's best artist and venues, organisers have invited the public to vote for their favourite northern festival.

Voters will be choosing between Kendal Calling, Beatherder Lancashire, Moovin Stockport, Salford's Sounds of the Other City, and TramLines in Sheffield.

The Greater Manchester Combined Authority will also be supporting the Music and Culture for Wellbeing award, which highlights projects that use music and culture to support and connect people.

Among the nominees are DanceSyndrome in Lancashire, Manchester Camerata, and the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic.

The other nominees include:

The other nominees include:

Artist of the Year

Sam Fender

Louis Tomlinson

Self Esteem

Band of the Year

Blossoms

Courteeners

Bring me the Horizon

Newcomer of the Year

Antony Szmierek

English Teacher

The Goa Express

Mica Millar

OneDa

Otis Mensah

The Pale White

Phoebe Green

Pip Millett

Seb Lowe

Breakthrough Act of the Year

The Mysterines

Crawlers

The K’s

DJ of the Year

Paige Tomlinson

DJ Woody

Djinn

DJ Paulette

Inspirational Venue of the Year (capacity under 500)

Brudenell Social Club – Leeds

Future Yard – Birkenhead

Night and Day – Manchester

Trades – Hebden Bridge

Yes – Manchester

Inspirational Venue of the Year (capacity under 2000)