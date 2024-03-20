Play Brightcove video

Granada Reports Correspondent Jennifer Buck has been speaking to some of the businesses hoping to benefit from the Race Equality Hub

Small businesses are signing up to the Race Equality Hub which promises to "drive forward positive change for black, asian and minority ethnic employees and residents".

The Mayor of Liverpool City Region launched the Race Equality Hub on 4 March 2024, investing £2.3 million into the project.

Speaking at the launch Steve Rotheram said: "We know about Liverpool's part and Liverpool City Region's part in the international slavery triangle and we also know that communities don't play on a level playing field and we want to do something to ensure that everyone has an equal chance of reaching their full potential."

Play Brightcove video

Joolz who runs jewellery making business 'Joolzery' was at the launch and is largely positive about the benefits the hub could bring.

She said: "There are a lot of historic issues, you can throw money at things, but you have got to convert minds and hearts.

"You have to make people realise that we do have something to offer.

"We come from diverse back grounds, we have diverse thinking, we have diverse adversities. We are problem solvers in different ways.

"I am excited and optimistic, but I am also realistic.

"Millions is the figure that's been banded around but when it gets down to all the issues for all the racial groups, is it really enough money? but every little helps."

Play Brightcove video

Joolz is an IT consultant who taught herself metal smithing during lockdown to develop her business, making hand crafted jewellery from healing crystals.

She is one of the many businesses taking up the Equality Hub's offer to cover the cost of exhibiting at the Black Owned Business Expo in Liverpool later this year.

She said: "One of the major barriers for a business like mine is that although there are some fantastic markets they are either too expensive or we are not moving in the right circles, so if there are any opportunities for me to grow my business then I will be all over that."

Taya Hughes runs Seven Streets Boutique Credit: ITV News

Taya Hughes runs Seven Streets in Liverpool and, after struggling to get her designs into shops in the city, she opened her own boutique in 2022.

She sells her own brands and supports other designers by selling their labels.

One of Taya Hughes designs being sold at Seven Streets Credit: ITV News

Taya said: "It's been an ongoing challenge I still get people that walk through the door and say how long have you been here?

"One thing I don't have is a major marketing budget, so I have to be creative with my marketing and getting the word out there.

"I feel like with the equality hub they are more equipped to point me in the right direction based on my specific characteristics and my own situation which is something I was unable to get from the wider community before"

Play Brightcove video

Sam Edwards is a woodturner making specialised wooden items under the name Keith Turnings Bespoke Furniture.

His workshop is in his back garden in Liverpool, and he relies on his website and local markets to sell his products.

But he says if the Equality Hub can help him exhibit on a bigger stage, it will open doors for him."It would expand the business more quickly because with most ethnic business, you need people who like different stuff," he said.

"They are looking for good quality products but because no-one shows you or opens the gate for you it can be tough to find the right people to come and buy what they need."