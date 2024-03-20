Hundreds of shoppers have queued to be among the first customers at one of the UK's largest charity shops.

The Regenerage charity shop officially opened on Wednesday 20 March in Bolton's Middlebrook Retail Park, with stilt walkers on hand to welcome shoppers to the store.

The charity, previously known as Age Concern, hopes the shop will help fund their work supporting the elderly and those with dementia across Lancashire.

With queues around the block, the first 100 shoppers were entered into a raffle which gave them the chance to win a £50 in-store voucher.

Stilt Walkers were on hand to welcome shoppers to the store. Credit: Regenerage

Bel Fry, Director of Retail at Regenerage, said: “Our first day of trade has been one to remember – we’ve been blown away by the number of shoppers coming through the doors and we cannot believe the response from everyone.

"We’re now looking forward to welcoming more customers.”

The 10,958 sq ft store brings with it 11 jobs, and already offers offers ladies and menswear, as well as to homeware, furniture and children’s clothing.

Bel Fry said: “We’re thrilled to finally be open here at Middlebrook Retail Park - it’s a fantastic location for us and we’re really excited to be offering our customers such a wide offering."

The store is one of the largest charity shops in the UK. Credit: Regenerage

As well as its 10 charity shops across Lancashire, Regenerage operates three activity day centres where local people have the opportunity to learn new skills and make friends in safe and comfortable surroundings.

From dementia support to physical fitness and social activities, these services are designed to help combat loneliness, provide respite for family or carers and empower older people to enjoy life.

The charity also works in partnership with specialists to provide financial and legal advice, plus support with safety devices and medical aids.

