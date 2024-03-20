A football fan has been charged in relation to tragedy chanting at Old Trafford.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) was called in to investigate a number of reports of tragedy chanting after the FA Cup Quarter Final between Manchester United and Liverpool on Sunday 17 March.

Officers arrested eight, and one man has been charged in relation to pyrotechnics.

Following the initial arrests GMP say Michael Bernard Avery, 44, from Manchester, has now been charged with Section 4a of the Public Order Act 1986. He has since been bailed.

The charge follows an investigation by GMP’s Specialist Operational football investigation team after a video was shared of a man in the home section of the Old Trafford crowd.

Other reports continue to be investigated including a video of alleged tragedy chants in the Liverpool section of the ground, officers added.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Credit: ITV News

Chief Inspector Jamie Collins, Silver Commander for the event said: “Our investigation into this fixture in relation to supporter conduct is ongoing and continuing at pace and we encourage members of the public to carry on reporting incidents so we can investigate.

“We are reiterating the message that any kind of gesture or comments from any supporters to other clubs in relation to tragedy chanting will not be tolerated and is completely unacceptable.

“I would also like this to be a strong warning for any supporters attending future fixtures in Greater Manchester, including the up-and-coming Premier League fixture between these two clubs, that if you engage in this behaviour GMP officers will do everything possible to bring you in front of the courts.

“Both clubs involved, and the vast majority of supporters agree with this stance and despite the time passed we will continue to take proactive and appropriate action to tragedy chanting amongst other offences.”