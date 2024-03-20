Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff appears to be on the mend in pictures taken with fans two years on from his "life-altering" crash.

The former-cricketer, from Preston, is in India filming the latest series of Field of Dreams, where he posed for a photo.

It is his first public appearance of 2024, after he was last seen in September watching the England cricket team face off against New Zealand in Cardiff.

Freddie Flintoff previously coached the England's Mens team. Credit: PA Images

In this latest picture, the Ashes hero is dressed in a black T-shirt and matching shorts along with a pair of sunglasses.

Freddie was "lucky to be alive" after his is open-topped three-wheel 130mph Morgan Super 3 car, which had no air bags, flipped over in December 2022, leaving him with severe facial injuries and several broken ribs.

Following the crash, the BBC announced it would pause production on the show, co-presented by Take Me Out host Paddy McGuinness and automotive journalist Chris Harris, as it was felt it would be "inappropriate", adding there would be a health and safety review.

The Sun reported on Saturday 7 October that the settlement is worth £9 million and both Flintoff and the BBC are "satisfied" with the agreement.

Since then, he has been named the head coach of the Northern Superchargers Cricket team.

