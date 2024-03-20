Play Brightcove video

Granada Reports Journalist Siham Ali speaks to the daughter of Isabella Skelton, 55 years after she was last seen in Greater Manchester

The family of a missing mother say they will not stop searching for her - more than 50 years after she disappeared.

Isabella Skelton is described by her daughter as a good and attentive mum who looked after the family, but the memories are fading for Lynda Chapman.

Lynda last saw her mum two weeks before her 15th birthday, in 1969, where she was told by her dad she was working away.

Isabella was 35-years-old and living with her family in Crumpsall, Greater Manchester.

Her disappearance is now being treated as a murder investigation, and police have renewed their calls for information.

Isabella's daughter Lynda said: "I was devastated when I found out it was a murder enquiry, but there is something that has happened and this will bring something forward, somebody somewhere must please have information no matter how minute they think it is."

Play Brightcove video

Lynda's father Lewis told her her mum was working away, but there have been no digital or physical traces of Isabella’s existence since she vanished.

She left behind three children, Lynda, Stephen and Richard.

Isabella with children Lynda, Stephen and Richard. Credit: family photo

Lynda describes the feeling of loss and confusion not knowing what happened to her Mum, particularly when she has children of her own.

"I need to know if she is still alive and I wish her well if she has a new family," she said.

"I don't begrudge her the happiness because there must have been a reason for it and that's what's kept me going but as it's progressed forward that looks unlikely because she's never drawn a pension, never visited a Doctors, she doesn't have a passport or a driving license."

Play Brightcove video

In 2019, Isabella was reported missing by her family.

Police launched an investigation, and in October 2020, a man was interviewed under caution on suspicion of the murder of Isabella, but no one has been charged.

In 2021, 12 weeks of excavation work was carried out by police at Isabella's last known address in Crumspall.

But no human remains or findings which may have proved significant to the investigation were found.

Police have released an image of what Isabella may have looked like through the years Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Isabella would be 90 this year.

Greater Manchester Police Force Review Officer Martin Bottomley said: “My thoughts will always remain with Isabella’s children, who for decades, have felt left in the dark over the disappearance of their mother.

"Regardless of the time passed, we are committed to following all lines of enquiry so that we can provide Isabella’s family with the answers they deserve.

"We’re continuing to appeal for any information the public may hold. No matter how small it may seem, it could be the missing piece we are looking for."