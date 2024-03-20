A man has been jailed after trying to rape a woman in a 'degrading' and 'humiliating' attack in Salford.

Officers from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were called to a property in Salford on 30 October 2020, following an incident which had happened hours earlier.

Seqiq Ali, 34, from Waldrons Moor in Birmingham, had threatened the woman before trying to rape her.

Following an investigation, Ali was subsequently arrested and charged with the offence.

Detective Constable Warren Robinson, from GMP’s Salford district, said: "Ali subjected a woman to a degrading, humiliating experience and I am glad that he is behind bars where he belongs.

"His disgusting behaviour has no place in society and I would like to thank the victim for her bravery in this investigation.

"If you ever want to report anything to the police, please do so – we will always listen to you and work to see you get the justice that you deserve."

In addition to his six-year sentence, Ali will also be required to sign the sex offenders register and be subject to a restraining order.

