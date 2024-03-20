Play Brightcove video

Boxers Pat Brown and Cindy Ngamba talk to ITV Granada's David Chisnall about achieving their 'dream' of qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympics

For North West boxers Pat Brown and Cindy Ngamba it's full steam ahead to Paris after qualifying for the 2024 Olympics.

While they share the same destination the fighters from Sale and Bolton will be representing different teams, with Pat boxing for Great Britain and Cindy the Refugee Olympic Team.

Pat says: "It's a dream come true, ever since I was a little kid I wanted to represent my country at the Olympics."

Boxer Pat Brown celebrates after qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympics Credit: GB Boxing

Cindy say: "I'm overwhelmed. All the hard work that I have done it just shows what I'm capable of. I've had so much support and people helping me.

"I've managed to do it, I'm just overwhelmed and so grateful but the job is not finished."

Cindy's journey to the Olympics has not been an easy one. Born in Cameroon, her family moved her to England when she was just a child in search of a better life.

She settled in Bolton with her dad and older brother Kennet but admits it was tough adapting to her new surroundings.

She says: "English wasn't my first language. Being used to the African life and having to come to a European country and having to adapt to the people and way of life in the UK it was difficult.

"But I've grown up and I'm an adult now and it's brought me to where I am and I'm just grateful."

Cindy Ngamba boxing Credit: PA

Cindy first started to play sport at Bolton Lads and Girls Club. After beginning with football she soon moved on to boxing.

She says: "I joined the female football team but I got a bit bored because the training wasn't challenging enough so I joined the boxing team.

"That was challenging and my coach Dave Langhorn was challenging too because he didn't believe in female boxing.

"Now he looks at me and he tells me 'I believe in female boxing now'."

Cindy is hopeful of getting British citizenship next year. Despite that not coming in time for her to represent Team GB at this summer's Paris Olympics, she's effectively part of the British Boxing set up and is based at their gym in Sheffield.

Boxer Pat Brown in action Credit: Andy Chubb

Like Cindy, Pat is also based at the GB Boxing's headquarters. The 24-year-old started boxing at the age of seven and has grown up training at his dad's boxing gym and also Moss Side Fire Station Boxing Club.

The heavyweight hopes his success can be an inspiration to the next generation.

Pat says: "I've got my dad who runs a boxing gym it's good to show all the kids it's possible.

"And obviously Nigel Travis from Moss Side and all the kids at that gym as well to prove to them that anything is possible.

"Ever since I was that little kid at seven with a dream it's all come true now and the hard work is paying off.

"I know everyone going to the Olympics will be in the same boat wanting that gold medal so prepare right, train hard and just go with the flow when we get there."