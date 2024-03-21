A body found in Cheshire has been confirmed as missing Trafford man Tony Williamson.

Tony, 62, from Timperley, went missing in December 2023, sparking an extensive and wide-ranging search from Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

His family has provided tribute, saying; "We would like to thank everyone for sharing social media posts, and members of the public and friends who have been out looking for our dad Tony.

"It is truly with great sadness to say that he has passed away after battling a chronic illness that caused a severe decline in his mental health.

"He was a much-loved, well-respected man and no-one had a bad word to say about him.

"He was a beloved husband to our mum for over 30 years, a devoted dad and grandad. We are truly devastated by his loss."

Speaking on behalf of the force and the Trafford district leading the investigation for GMP, Detective Sergeant Rory Leicester added; "First and foremost, our thoughts and condolences remain with Tony's loved ones, who we have been in constant contact with for a number of months, always remaining hopeful.

"This investigation has affected us all personally and is not the news anyone wanted.

"Officers were committed to bringing the family their loved one back home but wished it wouldn’t be in these devastating and upsetting circumstances.

"The way Tony's family and friends have conducted themselves, along with the outpouring of love from the public, has shown everyone just how much he meant to a lot of people and we hope they take some comfort in this."

Tony's family have asked for privacy while they continue to grieve and lay him to rest.

