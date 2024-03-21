A Manx Loganair pilot has flown his last ever flight, completing a career spanning over 40 years.

Stephen Thursfield touched down at Ronaldsway Airport for the final time on Monday 18 March, after 14,000 hours of flying during his career.

He said: 'I still feel like the new boy taking off to the skies each day, so I can’t quite believe that today I touch down at Ronaldsway Airport for the last time.

'Flying has been more than a career for me and for the last 40 years, I find myself lucky enough to say that I have had the time of my life flying all over the UK and beyond, in so many different aircraft and in such varied roles.

'It has been an honour to help mentor new recruits like Joe and lead our local team on the island, and I wish them all the best as they take over and support the people of Isle of Man for years to come.'

Joe becomes the latest Isle of Man resident to join the Loganair team, picking up the baton from Stephen. Credit: Loganair

Stephen retires as Loganair's Isle of Man Base Captain aged 65, now hoping to travel around Europe on his motorbike.

He was greeted to a water canon salute on the runway, before being met by his wife Penny, and members of his family and friends.

Also waiting on the runway was recently qualified Loganair first officer Joe Haddock, who will be taking over from Stephen.

Stephen’s final flight took place between Isle of Man and Liverpool on 18 March 2024. Credit: Loganair

Maurice Boyle, chief operations officer at Loganair, said: ‘40 years of flying – what an achievement!

‘Stephen is an incredible role model for all of our new recruits and will be missed by staff and passengers alike.

'We wish him all the best for the future and thank him for his years in service for Loganair and more generally across the flying community. He is an inspiration to many.’

Tim Crookall, Department of Infrastructure Minister, said: ‘We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Steve for his unwavering service and dedication to the island over the years.

‘With certainty, we believe that his energy and enthusiasm will continue to enrich our community and inspire those fortunate enough to know him.’

