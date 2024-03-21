Stockport's Hat Work Museum has officially re-opened after being closed for four years for refurbishment.

The regeneration of the the Hat Work is part of Stockport Council's £1billion transformation of the city's town centre.

The Hat Work Museum, which re-opened to the public on Thursday 21 March 2024, is the only museum dedicated to the hatting industry, hats and headwear in the UK.

It first opened its doors back in 2000 and showcases an array of Stockport's hat collections in different colours, shapes, patterns and textures.

Following the renovation of Stockport's Hat Works, there are now more than 1000 new objects which are on display to the public for the first time.

1000 new hats are now on display to the public for the first time at the Hats Museum in Stockport. Credit: ITV News

Mr Roberts added: "It's amazing. In our hat museum, I could wear different hat here every day for three and half years and I still wouldn't have got through the entire collection."

The machinery floor has also been extensively renovated with new displays and tours.

Visitors can also learn about Stockport’s hat trade and view its display of restored Victorian hat-making machines which are now in motion for the first time since 2016.

Stockport's industrial history was predominantly hatting which boomed after the 1800s and into the 1900s with the the last hat factory closing in 1997.

The Hat Works is a museum in Stockport first opened in 2000. Credit: ITV News

On Monday 18 March, Stockport Council announced plans for a £140 million pound transport interchange and rooftop park in the city as part of the regeneration.

Other projects being developed as part of the council's plans to revitalise the borough include a new business district located next to a new transport interchange.

The new interchange has also been built to accommodate a tram stop, bringing Stockport one step closer to being added to the Metrolink.

Stockport Interchange. Credit: ITV News

Stockport council hope the borough will become "a place to set up a home, build a business, enjoy nature, and spend time with friends—a place everyone can be proud of."

Mark Roberts, Deputy Leader of Stockport Council said: "There is so much going on in Stockport at the moment.

"We've got Big Free Weekend this weekend coming up as part of our Town of Culture, our new interchange has just opened and we've just been named the best place to live in the North West."

"We are really conscious of the cost of living crisis that people are living through and making events for people of all backgrounds, to be able to come and enjoy and do it for free, I think is a great offer that as a council we are able to provide," he added.

Mr Roberts continued: "The regeneration that's happening here in Stockport is injecting that energy that we see when you're out in the street.

"Private investors are investing because they can see that Stockport is a great place and there is great future in the work that is happening here."

Stockport town centre. Credit: ITV News

Cllr Colin MacAlister, Cabinet Member for Economy, Regeneration and Housing, said: “Stockport has one of the largest regeneration programmes nationally - so it’s a very exciting time for the borough with many developments being delivered that people are now beginning to see, such as Stockport Interchange and our fabulous new Viaduct Park.

"This year will see many of our most significant regeneration projects come to fruition.

"The Council is busy with projects in Merseyway, including Stockroom - the brand new interactive learning and discovery centre, the redevelopment of the former BHS building, which is attracting national retailers whilst making sure the centre has greenery with attractive places to walk through and rest.”