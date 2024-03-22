A £50,000 reward is being offered as part of the investigation into the death of a man who was attacked at a music festival nearly 10 years ago.

Robert Hart, 26, died after being punched at Parklife in Heaton Park in Manchester on Saturday 7 June 2014.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Robert, from Macclesfield, died a few days after being punched by an "unknown male assailant".

His attacker is described as mixed race, in his mid-20s, around 6ft - 6ft 2in tall, of muscular build with short, dark hair which was shaved at the sides.

Officers say he may have been with several people including an unknown woman, believed to be white, in her mid-20s with blonde, shoulder-length hair, around 5ft 7in tall and possibly wearing a pink t-shirt.

Aerial shot of where the attack took place. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Police say they are "determined to catch the person responsible" for Robert's death, and are taking "a fresh look at the evidence".

Making an appeal on BBC Crimewatch, Detective Inspector Madeline Kelly said: "We are appealing for people to dig deep into their consciences - it you were one of the people involved on the day we would urge you to come forward.

"No-one went to the festival that weekend with thoughts of violence.

"Allegiances and friendships will have changed so if anyone has any information they can report it to police in confidence, particularly if they feel they could not before.

Robert Hart died after being punched once at the festival in 2014. Credit: Family picture

"We are also asking for people at Parklife on Saturday 7 June 2014 to share their photos and videos with us - especially people who were around the main stage at around 9pm just after Rudimental had finished their set and before Snoop Dogg was due on."

Police say the £50,000 reward "is payable for information that leads to charge and conviction".

Robert's mum Elaine says she "visits him every week in Macclesfield Cemetery".

She said: "He should be here, enjoying and living his life to the full with a family of his own."

GMP have set up a Major Incident Public Portal, where the photos and videos can be uploaded to help investigators.

Information can also be sent to a dedicated email address HelpBobby@gmp.police.uk

