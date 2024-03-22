Liverpool fans caught up in the violence at the Champions League final in Paris will be compensated by UEFA.

An out-of-court settlement was reached following what UEFA itself described as the "frightening and distressing events".

It comes after days of gruelling talks between European football's governing body and lawyers for some supporters, with a payout now agreed.

Football fans were crushed and tear-gassed by French police outside the Stade de France before Real Madrid’s 1-0 win against Liverpool on Saturday, 28 May.

The fans were offered compensation "in respect of the difficulties and challenges they were confronted with at the game", lawyers Bingham Long and Pogust Goodhead said.

But, while compensation has been agreed, the full terms of the settlement will remain confidential, it added.

Fans were pepper-sprayed outside of the stadium in Paris ahead of the Champions League final. Credit: PA Images

Gerard Long, Managing Director, said: "We are delighted to have reached an agreement for compensation for supporters of Liverpool Football Club that were impacted by the events surrounding the Champions League Final in May 2022.

"As a local firm, it was important for us to be able to report back to them that we had resolved the matter without lengthy legal proceedings, and they will receive some compensation.

"I would like to make clear that no deduction will be taken from my clients' damages and that they will therefore receive 100% of the compensation received as part of this settlement."

Liverpool supporters described a 'terrifying crush', as they tried to get into the stadium.

Thousands of fans were penned in against perimeter fences and stuck in a motorway underpass ahead of the game.

Those same supporters, who had already been targeted by local youths trying to steal tickets, were then tear-gassed by police trying to alleviate further problems after a decision was made to close turnstile gates, but that only compounded the issue.

French Police use pepper spray against fans outside the ground. Credit: PA images

UEFA initially blamed fans for creating the chaos by arriving late and, in some cases, with counterfeit tickets.

A month after the final, UEFA issued a “sincere apology” to spectators “who had to experience or witness frightening and distressing events in the build up to the UEFA Champions League final”.

And in February 2023, UEFA’s own review concluded that UEFA bears “primary responsibility” for the catastrophic organisational and safety failures ahead of the match.

Liverpool fans at the Champions League final in Paris

In March 2023, UEFA announced a “special refund scheme” confirming that the 19,618 Liverpool fans who bought the club’s allocation for the game in Paris would receive a refund on their ticket.

The settlement on 22 March is not the end of the matter for UEFA. This was just one claim brought, there are at least another two involving another 2,000 supporters. That action is currently ongoing.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...