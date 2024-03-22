Karate champion found guilty of sexual assaults on teenage boys

A karate champion regarded as a "hero" by his students has been found guilty of sexual assaults on teenage boys.

Andrew Sherry, a founder member of the Karate Union of Great Britain (KUGB), was accused of indecently assaulting one boy, under the age of 16, in the mid-1980s, and of four counts of sexual assaults on an older teenager in 2011 or 2012.

A trial at Liverpool Crown Court also heard he had allegedly propositioned two other male students in the 1990s.

On Friday, 22 March, the 80-year-old was unanimously found guilty by a jury of all five counts.

The trial heard Sherry, a ninth dan black belt, founded the Red Triangle karate club in Everton, and achieved "prominence and standing" in the sport, before he retired in March 2022 after a police investigation was launched.

His defence barrister claimed the allegations were the result of a conspiracy by other practitioners who wanted to "overthrow their leader".

At Liverpool Crown Court, Sherry was granted bail as he was told he will be sentenced on May 1.

One complainant said he had given up a promising career in karate as a result of Sherry.

He said the sensei had asked him for "special favours" when he was aged between 12 and 16, in the mid-1980s.

Two other men, who Sherry was not charged with offences against, claimed he had propositioned them in the 1990s.

One of them told the court: "He was an inspirational teacher to me. He was my hero."

Sherry was granted bail as he was told he will be sentenced on 1 May.

Adjourning the case for a pre-sentence report, Judge David Swinnerton told him: "I have heard quite a lot about your karate career but I need to get more background information about you."