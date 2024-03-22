Mark and Lard reunite for live show 20 years after BBC Radio 1 show ended

Play Brightcove video

'Mark and Lard' chat with Tim Scott at ITV Granada Reports

Radio duo 'Mark and Lard' are set to reunite with a special live show, exactly 20 years on from ending their BBC Radio 1 show.

Mark Radcliffe and Marc Riley, known as Lard, say they "are going to carry on with exactly the same material" in a number of live shows across the North West.

Radcliffe said: "We've actually thought about it more than I thought we might. We can't recreate the old show, we can't do sketches, we can't learn them and do them.

"We thought we wanted to talk about it and give people an idea of how certain ideas arose.

"So it's us chatting, and there will be an opportunity for questions, but we will be talking about specific things and playing in clips".

Reflecting on their career, Riley said: "We just never thought it'd last. It was just day by day we'll go for it, wing it, and it turned into a career somehow.".

Radcliffe added: "We were trying to make each other laugh, and the guys who we were with in the studio.

"I mean, really, it was a show produced for about six people, and the fact that eight million people cottoned on to that, we always felt it was like a really big private club."

Mark and Lard hosted their last show together on BBC Radio 1 in March 2004. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Mark and Lard started their radio career in 1990, where Radcliffe presented the weekly Radio 5 show 'Hit The North'.

He would soon be joined by Riley, and the pair went on to greater success working for the BBC.

After Chris Evan's left Radio 1 in 1997, Mark and Lard took on the breakfast show in February, ending on 10 October in the same year.

They then presented the 'Afternoon Show' on Radio 1 from 2:00-4:00pm until 2004.

'Carry On: An Evening with Mark and Lard' will be available to watch online on Sunday 24 March from 7:00pm via 'Live to Your Living Room'.

More details on the show can be found on their website here.

