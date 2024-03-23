Reality star David Potts has been crowned the winner of Celebrity Big Brother.

The Ibiza Weekender star beat Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin to the title.

Coronation Street actor Colson Smith placed third, while former X Factor judge Louis Walsh came fourth and TV presenter Fern Britton fifth.

Potts said “I genuinely didn’t think I was going to (win)", but said he has been himself throughout the whole process.

He added: "Thank you to everyone who has voted for me. It's been amazing!"

It is the first time the show has been back on television screens in six years after it was resurrected by ITV following Channel 5's axing in 2018.

It has attracted around 2.8million viewers per episode and has been streamed more than 14 million times on ITVX.

During the final handful of the former housemates were seen cheering on from the sidelines, however the uncle of the Princess of Wales, Gary Goldsmith, pulled out at the last minute after Kate’s cancer announcement.

Reality TV star David Potts was crowned the winner of Celebrity Big Brother. Credit: Big Brother/ITVX

Who is David Potts?

David, from Bolton, made his television debut as head rep on ITV reality series Ibiza Weekender - following the lives of reps working on the island and how they interact with their guests - and its successor Kavos Weekender.

Ahead of going into the house the 30-year-old described himself as "fun, tidy and entertaining", and said the only traits housemates may find difficult about him were his "shouting and singing".

He said he planned to "just enjoy" the Big Brother house and had agreed to enter the series to "do something different" and throw himself into new things.

What television shows has he been involved in?

Potts appeared in Ibiza Weekender from 2016-2020.

He was also previously known for appearing on shows including Celebs on the Farm, Celebrity Karaoke Club and Celebrity Ghost Trip, as well we Celebrity Dinner Date.

Who else was in the Big Brother house alongside him?

X Factor judges Sharon Osborne and Louis Walsh, Kate Middleton's uncle, and Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu were among those entering the house in 2024.

The full line-up:

Former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne;

Former X Factor judge Louis Walsh;

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin;

Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu;

Coronation Street actor Colson Smith;

Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith;

Musical star Marisha Wallace;

David Potts from Ibiza Weekender;

Reggae musician Levi Roots;

Media personality Zeze Millz;

Real Housewife of Cheshire star Lauren Simon;

Heartstopper actor Bradley Riches;

Television presenter Fern Britton.

