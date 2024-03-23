A children's hospital at the centre of allegations a sick Jewish boy was forced out of his bed by nurses wearing pro-Palestinian badges, has responded to the claims.

The accusations were made in a social media post, alleging the young boy wearing "visibly Jewish clothing" was removed from a hospital bay by a nurse, and had to "lie on the floor" while being treated at one point.

The post also claimed the 'last few times' the boy has attended the hospital, he had been "denied correct medical care".

"Coincidentally, today when not visibly Jewish, he received quick care," the post adds. "Also worth noting, prior to the conflict he received excellent care."

Responding to the claims, the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital said it had "taken action" and "do[es] not tolerate any discriminatory practice".

In a statement Manchester University NHS Trust said: "Following on from a social media issue relating to a family’s recent experience at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, we are responding to feedback we have received from the family.

"We have taken action and offered prompt reassurance that Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, and the wider NHS, provides care and treatment for all people regardless of race, faith, or background, and does not discriminate.

"We are proud of our good relationship with the Jewish communities across Greater Manchester and will continue to build their confidence in accessing services through our engagement with patients, faith leaders, and communities.

"We have reminded all staff of the need to adhere to the trust's dress code policy which only permits the wearing of badges endorsed by officially sanctioned NHS campaigns.

"We do not tolerate any discriminatory practice and react swiftly where there is evidence of such behaviour.

"Our patients are our priority at all times, and we would like to reassure people of all faiths, and those of none, within our community."

The unverified post on a social media site, featured two images of a boy, with his face obscured by emojis, including one of him appearing to be sitting on a hospital bed and one of him appearing to be lying on a floor with a bandage on his arm.

When the images began circulating, on Thursday 21 March, the Trust said it was aware of the images "and very serious claims" and said it was "rapidly investigating".

The post is understood to have been written by an uncle of the boy.

It claims that the boy has a condition that requires hospital treatment and is part of a "religious Jewish" family.

As a result of the alleged treatment, the poster claims "my proudly Jewish nephew (and his parents) is scared to not get treatment if he wears" Jewish clothing.

The post adds: "Is this the world we will live in? Is it 1940 again? It is terrifying to be a Jew in the world again.

"To be honest, I'm not sure what can be done. At the very least I firmly believe that public medical healthcare professionals shouldn't be wearing political pins that make people/children, scared/nervous/worry."

Prior to hospital bosses' latest statement, Jewish Representative Council issued a letter to the Chief Executive of the MFT trust and the Chief Executive of the hospital itself.

The letter refers to the same "allegations brought to the council’s attention by a member of the Greater Manchester Jewish community".

The letter claims: "Part of this mistreatment includes a failure to administer proper treatment and being removed from his cubicle and having to sit on the floor.

"This child now feels terrified to return to hospital unless he hides his Jewish identity.”

The Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester and Region, the representative body of the Greater Manchester Jewish community, asked Children’s Hospital Chief Executive Stephen Dickson and MFT Chief Executive Mark Cubbon to "investigate this as a matter of extreme urgency".

In a letter penned by the organisation’s own Chief Executive Marc Levy, it alleged that "a Jewish family have been targeted due to the conflict in the Middle East", adding that this is "naturally hugely concerning".

“We are sure you will agree that it is imperative all patients are treated the same irrespective of their race or religion," the letter continued.

“This could have catastrophic repercussions for the Jewish community if they were to feel that they are not safe attending your hospital.”

The Jewish Representative Council added that it would like the two hospital leaders to "clarify the trust’s position on the wearing of political statements on NHS uniforms whilst at work".

“Allowing NHS staff to wear these badges means many Jewish people seeking treatment at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital and across the Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust will feel intimidated and unsure if they will receive equal and correct treatment. This is unacceptable," it added.

