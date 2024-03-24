Police are appealing for help to identify a woman whose body was recovered near a water park.

Officers were called to a stretch of the River Mersey near Chorlton Water Park in South Manchester after the discovery was made around 11.10am on 21 March.

A body was pulled from the water but Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say it has been unable to identify the woman or determine her cause of death.

The force is now asking the public for information and has released pictures it hopes will help.

GMP said the woman's approximate age and definitive ethnicity are not known, and "she did not have any identifiable items in her pockets, or visible jewellery".

She is 5ft 1in tall, with medium dark hair.

Officers have released pictures of a lime green Primark-branded crop-top, believed to be the same as the one she was wearing.

She was also wearing New Look - Jenna branded - size 8 jeans, and non-slip style socks.

Emergency services were called to the on the beauty spot, and a forensic tent was quickly put up at the side of the Mersey.

Fire engines and police vehicles lined the water park’s central lake adjacent to the river as TAU, CSI and water unit officers worked alongside one another at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Kulbir Kaur said: “Our work is ongoing to identify the woman and we hope that the description of her – and the image of the top – will help spur the memory of someone who may know her or saw her last movements.

"We are keeping an open-mind as to her cause of death and further enquiries will take place within the coming days and weeks.

“We want nothing more than to reunite this woman with her next-of-kin, so if you have any information at all, please do get in touch with us.

"Even if you think it is something inconsequential, it could greatly benefit our investigation.”