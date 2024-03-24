Play Brightcove video

ITV's Claire Hannah speaks to patients and staff at St Helen's Hospital Lilac cancer centre

Doctors say they hope the Princess of Wales' announcement that she is being treated for cancer will urge others to seek help.

Kensington Palace released a video message on Friday 22 March, where Kate explained she had been diagnosed with cancer.

Doctors and cancer charities are hoping it will encourage the public to seek early intervention if they are worried about their own symptoms.

Ajai Samad, a cancer surgeon at St Helens Hospital says it's important to pick up symptoms early.

Ajai Samad, a cancer surgeon at St Helen's Hospital, told ITV Granada Reports, that picking up cancer at the earliest opportunity will provide the best chance of survival.

"It's important we pick up cancer early so that we have better outcomes," he said.

"Cancer doesn't discriminate - it can affect young people, old people, so it is important we pick it up early.

"If you have symptoms that are worrying you then seek help by going to the GP, or you can use our helpline.

"And those who don't have symptoms, please don't ignore screening invitations, use them."

Julie Williams with her daughter Meg Howarth at the Lilac Centre at St Helen's Hospital where she had cancer treatment Credit: ITV Granada

Julie Williams was diagnosed with bowel cancer after going to the doctor with stomach pains.

She's since been treated at St Helen's Hospital, but says hearing Kate's announcement, brought back very painful memories.

"Its a whirlwind of emotions," she said.

Julie's daughter Meg Howarth said the announcement from the Palace reminded her of one of the worst times in her life.

She added: "You hear cancer and you think your world is over and then your head goes to the worst places possible"

A year on from having surgery and Julie is now cancer-free, but she is glad she went to the doctor early with concerns.

The Lilac Centre at St Helen's Hospital cares for cancer patients Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Sophie McDonough, Sister at the Lilac Centre, Mersey and West Lancashire Teaching Hospital added: "We would urge people, if they see any new symptoms, or any pre-existing symptoms that have lasted quite a while, they must seek advice.

"It is really important to catch a diagnosis early for it to have the best possible outcome.

"I would urge anyone if they've got any concerns about anything to do with their health to seek advice.

"At our Trust we offer a symptoms advice line, or you can seek advice from the GP, but we mustn't ignore these symptoms.

"People are more aware now of what to look out for, but it's just getting that message out there to seek advice, that's what we're here for."

The Lilac centre at St Helen's Hospital cares for those going through cancer treatment.

They provide free complimentary therapies for those who need it most, including holistic therapies to support patients and carers.

McDonough added: "It is not just the patient going through the journey, it's people surrounding them as well and it can be really hard for the family members.

"We offer a lot of support not only for the patient but the relatives that are going through that with them."

At St Helens Hospital a cancer symptom advice line set up during covid is manned by a specialist team of cancer nurses.

The North West has some of the highest rates of cancer in the UK - as well as some of the worst outcomes.

But its hoped this increased spotlight on the disease, will translate into more people seeking help, and ultimately save lives.

