The moment Vera Rogers and Mark King were surprised by Ant McPartlin during Saturday Night Takeaway on ITV1

Two of the region's fundraisers and campaigners have been honoured by Ant and Dec during Saturday Night Takeaway in tribute to their efforts.

Vera Rogers and Mark King were awarded a coveted 'takeaway getaway' during the programme's 'happiest minute of the week' - winning them a trip of their choosing.

First to be honoured by the pair was Skydiving grandma Vera Rogers, who takes part in charity abseils, skydives and wing walks in memory of her husband.

The 87-year-old was named the Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser of the Year for the North West in 2023, in recognition of her incredible fundraising efforts for a Cheshire hospice where her husband Joe was cared for before he died of cancer.

Vera, originally from Liverpool, has raised more than £20,000 through daring abseils, skydives and wing walks to help St Luke's, in Winsford, who provide end of life care for terminally ill people.

Introducing a clearly shocked Vera, Ant McPartlin said she was "an inspiration", before handing over the ticket.

Vera takes part in charity abseils, skydives and wing walks in memory of her husband. Credit: ITV Saturday Night Takeaway

Mark King, who set up the Oliver King Foundation in memory of his son, was also recognised for his efforts in making defibrillators mandatory in schools.

Oliver, 12, suffered a sudden cardiac arrest at school during a swimming lesson in Liverpool in 2011.

The schoolboy had an unknown but treatable condition called Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome (SADS), which kills 12 people each week.

Since his death, Mark has joined forces with former England footballer Jamie Carragher to push for mandatory defibrillators in all schools.

Following the campaign, in July 2022 the Government made it a legal requirement to have a defibrillator - a device that gives an electric shock to the heart of a person who is in cardiac arrest - and pledged every state school in England would receive one by the end of the 2022/23 academic year.

Since then more than 20,000 defibrillators have been delivered to more than 18,000 state schools in England - saving 73 lives already.

Handing him the ticket, Ant said: "Mark you're a gentleman and a hero".

Mark King's campaigning has meant defibrillators are now a legal requirements in schools. Credit: ITV Saturday Night Takeaway

The trip entitles the winners to an all-inclusive holiday whenever and wherever they want.

