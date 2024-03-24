The Rector at one of Liverpool's oldest churches has claimed he cannot continue to work "in an organisation which perpetuates bias and discrimination against sections of society".

The Revd Canon Dr Crispin Pailing, announced on Sunday morning he was leaving his post at Liverpool Parish Church, after seeing the "institutional validation of homophobic and misogynistic views in the Church".

He also used his resignation letter to address what he called the "obvious and lamentable failure of safeguarding across the church" calling it an "abuse in itself".

Dr Pailing paid tribute to individuals within the church however, stating that "in contrast to the institutional actions which show such disregard for so many human beings" the majority speak with "the voice of inclusion"

"I am proud that Liverpool Parish Church continues to make a public declaration of the dignity of all people, in the knowledge that we are all made in God's image," he added.

The cleric, who was awarded an MBE for services to the community in December 2023 and whose job involves one of the most significant civic roles in the country, says he will stand down in the summer for a new role in the charity sector.

ITV Granada Reports has contacted the Church of England for comment.

The Revd Canon Dr Crispin Pailing has been the rector at Liverpool Parish Church for the last 10 years Credit: Liverpool Parish Church

The full statement from the Revd Canon Dr Crispin Pailing MBE

"After ten wonderful years as Rector of Liverpool, I announced this morning that I shall be leaving this summer to take up a new role in the charity sector.

"I cannot encapsulate in just a few words how much I have enjoyed being at Liverpool Parish Church, or the amount which we have achieved together.

"Liverpool Parish Church has one of the most significant civic roles in the country, and during the last few years the congregation has changed and grown in every way.

"During our time here my family has put down roots, and we wish to stay in the city which has adopted us.

"Whilst I shall not get in the way of my successor, I am so pleased that we shall still be able to call Liverpool our home.

"You will gather from this that I shall not be working in the Church in the future.

"I want to be clear about why this is. I cannot, in good conscience, continue to have a representative role in an organisation which perpetuates bias and discrimination against sections of society on the grounds of sexuality, race, and gender.

"In the last few years I have seen the institutional validation of homophobic and misogynistic views in the Church, and I cannot endorse this.

"The obvious and lamentable failure of safeguarding across the church is itself an abuse, and a further assault on the image of God.

"In contrast to the institutional actions which show such disregard for so many human beings, it seems to me that the majority of individuals and communities across the Church of England speak with the voice of inclusion.

"I am proud that Liverpool Parish Church continues to make a public declaration of the dignity of all people, in the knowledge that we are all made in God's image.

"I must therefore pay tribute to the people of Liverpool Parish Church and to those both locally and nationally who have spoken with courageous and prophetic voices.

"I would like to thank the two Bishops of Liverpool under whom I have served for their exceptional leadership on these matters.

"Paul Bayes and John Perumbalath have both taken a significant public stance against the discrimination which many experience.

"The Diocese of Liverpool has been a good place to be for the last decade, and I commend it to others.

"Details of my final Sunday will of course be shared when they have been confirmed, but for now there is still much for us to do together to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ in the centre of our city: a Gospel of faith and hope and love.

"Today, as we begin our journey through Holy Week we walk the way of the cross, knowing that in the Resurrection we are offered a new hope and a new future.

Want more on the issues affecting the North? Our podcast, From the North answers the questions that matter to our region.