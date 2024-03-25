Play Brightcove video

Police are hunting a taxi driver who ploughed into a pedestrian before speeding off in a shocking hit-and-run.

The incident in Rochdale was caught on CCTV and shows the driver mounting a pavement before turning right into a side street.

But as it crosses the junction a man steps off the pavement into its path and he's thrown onto the bonnet before falling to the floor and rolling across the road.

The taxi driver then reverses, before speeding away.Luckily the victim was not seriously injured.

Police have launched an investigation and say attempts are being made to trace the taxi.The incident took place at about 8.20pm on Thursday 21 March at the junction of Milkstone Road and Ashfield Road in Deeplish.

It was caught on the CCTV cameras of the nearby Auto Shop car spares and hardware store.Anyone with information is asked to call police on 1010 quoting log number 3318 of March 21.

