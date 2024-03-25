Trish Hinde, 37, from Wilmslow, was just six years old when her father started to sexually abuse her. It happened on a regular basis for around three years- and ended up in her being raped.

She told ITV News: ''I didn't really realise that what was happening was wrong. I just knew it felt wrong. I didn't understand it.''

Trish says despite not understanding the abuse she was suffering, she knew she wanted to avoid it.

She said: ''There were moments when I would try to sneak past his bedroom in the morning and I'd try and make myself stick to the walls...to get downstairs out of the way.''

Trish Hinde as a young girl Credit: Trish Hinde

Trish says she reported her experience to teachers, social workers, the police, and to NSPCC helplines, but no-one took those reports seriously. She said 'I just accepted 'it's fine, my story doesn't matter' and added that for many years she felt 'worthless'.

It wasn't until having her own happy family, and in particular, her daughter, that Trish says she felt ready to report the abuse again.

She said: ''I have an amazing husband. He is incredibly supportive [...] It was the way I was looking at interactions with him and my daughter. I didn't want him changing her nappy or bathing her - things that a dad should do. My trauma shouldn't affect my daughter.''

Trish first had a police interview in 2020. Her father, Gerard King, was jailed in 2022. Trish says it was a 'long process' with many moments along the way when she questioned whether she should 'just forget it'.

She went on: ''It was really hard. You almost feel you're on trial yourself.''

Describing the moment she saw her father's face in the court room, Trish says: ''I saw his face and I just recognised those really sunken eyes. I immediately felt fearful. It was a really strange moment. Here's this person who's done all this horrible stuff to me, but at the same point, he's my dad.

[...] It was very very hard.''

Gerard King was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Trish said: ''It was such a relief. Finally- someone listening and saying 'we believe you'''. ''I don't feel angry anymore. I don't feel sad. I don't feel anything towards him.''

Trish Hinde has now written a book called 'Not My Fault' and says her message is that if anyone has gone through the same thing, they need to speak up:

''I just hope that they realise that if I can do it and finally get somewhere, anyone can. If you're not being listened to, shout louder.''

Since her book was published, Trish says mothers and daughters have written to her to tell her they now have the courage to report their abuse to the police.

Trish Hinde with her young family Credit: Trish Hinde

Trish says she now has a weight lifted from her shoulders and can spend time enjoying her four 'amazing kids' and 'perfect husband':

''I just live every day as much as possible. I'm happy now''.