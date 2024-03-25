Pop star Linda Nolan has told ITV's Good Morning Britain that her latest cancer scan has revealed positive news.

The Nolan Sister, who is from Blackpool was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, and while she overcame the disease at the time, it resurfaced in 2017.

The cancer has since spread to her brain, bones and liver.

Linda told GMB hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley: “My scan showed that there’s no progression in the disease in my bones and liver, and the tumours in my brain have shrunk a little.

"That was a day before my birthday. We had a party - either way we were going to have a party. But it was good news, so we really had a party.”

Two of Linda’s sisters also suffered from cancer and Linda added: “Our sister Anne and Bernie both had cancer, normally it’s the BRAC gene and if it’s in one, it can be in others.

"They don’t think we were just unlucky getting cancer, all three of us, they think it’s a rogue gene. But their cancers were different.”

Speaking about the Princess of Wales saying in her video that people struggling with cancer aren’t alone, Linda said, “I thought it was perfect.

"I’m suffering myself and I listened and I took everything in and she’s so right for someone who has been diagnosed. Hope - you’ve got to have hope and people around you that love you.”

