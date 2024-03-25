Martyn's Law: Mum of Arena bombing victim calls for action after Moscow attack

The mother of a Manchester Arena bombing victim has told the Prime Minister that an attack on a Moscow concert venue shows why a new law enhancing security in public places in the UK must be introduced without delay.

Figen Murray's son Martyn Hett was among those killed when a suicide bomber attacked the Arena in Manchester in 2017. She has written to Rishi Sunak asking him to honour a previous promise on a Protect Duty - known as Martyn's Law - "as quickly as possible."

More than 130 people were killed when gunmen stormed the Crocus City Hall on the outskirts of Moscow on Friday. Ms Murray says it shows why the law "needs to happen urgently to prevent this sort of attack."

She told the PM: "As you know, inquests and inquiries have repeatedly highlighted the dreadful state of protective security arrangements in the UK.

"When we spoke in December 2022, I was delighted when you assured me that Martyn's Law would be introduced to parliament as quickly as possible.

"However, nearly a year and a half after we spoke, and seven years since my son was murdered, we still await the introduction of this law."

The Moscow attack highlights the urgent need to get protective measures for public places enshrined in law, says Ms Murray. Credit: AP

Ms Murray wants the draft legislation to be introduced to the House of Commons by the time of the anniversary of the Arena attack, and Martyn's death, "in two months' time."

In the letter, she explains that "anniversaries are not just dates."

She wrote: "They are a point in time that will forever haunt those families that have been hurt by terrorism.

"More importantly, they are dates from which your Government's commitment to protecting people can be measured."

