One of the North West's most historic buildings has secured funding to restore its roof.

Bramall Hall is a Grade 1-listed manor house dubbed "one of the most beautiful treasures in England" and welcomes 36,000 visitors every year.

But the Tudor building, located in Stockport, is in need of urgent repairs.

Now Stockport Council has been awarded funding through Arts Council England's Museum Estates and Development Fund (MEND), for vital work to enable the roof to be repaired.

Those in charge of Bramall Hall, which has origins dating back to the Middle Ages, say without urgent repairs, the building and its collections are at risk from the elements, and climate change is making this an increasingly pressing concern.

Additional funding from Stockport Council will now enable the most urgent work to get underway, which includes stripping the roofs to relay and replace worn-away grit stone tiles and all lead works and gutters.

These vital building repairs will help preserve invaluable historic objects and architectural features, such as internationally significant Tudor wall paintings, a rare surviving example of an Elizabethan pendant plaster ceiling and the work of arts and crafts architect George Faulkner Armitage.

Work is due to start in winter 2024, and is expected to take up to two years to complete.

The council intends to keep the Hall open throughout this time and actively engage visitors and the community in the renovation works.

Stockport Museums is developing a new programme to enable the community and visitors to see Bramall Hall differently

It will explore heritage building methodology, offer behind-the-scenes tours and introduce bats and bees – some of the Hall's more unusual tenants – through special events and activities.

In the longer term, plans are in place to bring alive the stories and symbolism hidden within the Hall's Tudor paintings, redevelop the schools' learning programme, and improve digital access to the Hall and its collections.

Councillor Mark Hunter, Leader of Stockport Council, said: "Stockport Council is proud to own, operate, and care for Bramall Hall.

"Not only is it a jewel in Stockport's crown, but it's also a national treasure, and we must preserve this first-class historic house and its enviable collections for generations to come. It is great news that we have been awarded this funding, which will support us in doing this.

"It is fitting that this major renovation work is announced during Stockport's year as Town of Culture, showcasing our amazing facility to people yet to visit or who want to re-discover it.

"The Hall and Stockport museums are keen to get people actively engaged with the renovation works, feeding into this year's cultural programme celebrating Stockport's people, places and stories."

