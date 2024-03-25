Rishi Sunak has promised to ramp up the production of nuclear submarines to "safeguard the country's future."

The Prime Minister declared a "critical national endeavour" to secure Britain's nuclear industry's future while visiting BAE Systems Academy in Barrow-in-Furness, where apprentices and graduates are trained to work on nuclear submarines.

Mr Sunak and Mr Hunt toured the BAE site, which dominates Barrow, talking to young apprentices.

During his visit, Mr Sunak announced a new fund backed by £20 million of public money to support growth in Barrow-in-Furness, the Cumbrian town that is home to Britain’s nuclear submarine programme.

Alongside Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, Rishi Sunak praised the Cumbrian town for its long history of producing nuclear crafts, and highlighted its importance in securing Britain's future.

Rishi Sunak said investing in Barrow-in-Furness "will help keep our country safe in the long term". Credit: PA

He said: "Barrow has been the home of our nuclear submarine manufacturing. The first one was made here, and it's important that Barrow remains a fantastic place for people to live, work and raise a family because that will help keep our country safe in the long term."

This will be expanded to a further £180 million a year over the next decade, which Downing Street says would provide grants to local organisations and improvements to transport and health outcomes in the area.

Mr Sunak said: “It’s mission critical for our country that Barrow’s future is bright."

Pamela Gibson runs the Mane Man Barber Shop in Barrow Market.

Pamela Gibson, the owner of The Mane Man Barber Shop in Barrow Market, thinks the new investment is positive news for the town.

She said: "It's a massive thing to invest that sort of money. BAE is the main workplace for people. I think it's a brilliant, positive announcement that's been made today. It's great for the town.

"It creates jobs, it creates jobs for children coming out of school. I think it's a very positive outcome."

On the other side of the market, Tina Hollywell, of Tina's Cakes and Confections, agreed the investment was much-needed.

For Tina, she hopes the new funding will bring new customers to her business.

She said: "Barrow could do with it, to be fair. More footfall in the town.

"It's needed quite a lot, it will help a lot of businesses, the whole town really. You see it on everyone's faces, everyone's down in the town."

It comes just a few days after BAE Systems was awarded a contract to build Australia’s nuclear-powered submarines as part of a joint military programme.

The investment will see thousands of new jobs created at the company's site in Barrow-in-Furness and is believed to be worth around £2.4 billion.

The deal, which will see the British firm partner with Australian government-owned company ASC, forms part of the Aukus partnership between the UK, Australia and the US.

