A 16-year-old boy is in hospital following an "acid attack", launching a police investigation.

Police were called to the scene of the attack in Woodley, Stockport, at around 10pm on Sunday 24 March.

Officers say the teenager was attacked with a corrosive substance, suspected to be acid.

The 16-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment and his condition is described as stable and not life-threatening.

Detectives believe the attack was targeted and say there is no threat to the wider public.

Detective Inspector Micheal Jimenez of Greater Manchester Police’s Stockport district, said: “Enquiries are being conducted by our detectives in Stockport’s CID as we work to establish what the liquid was that was used as well as finding those responsible.“Officers are keeping an open-mind into the timeline of events leading up to the incident, but do believe that it was targeted with no threat to the wider public."

