Upskirting and revenge porn bans come into force on Isle of Man

Sexual offences such as voyeurism, revenge porn and ‘upskirting’ have been banned in the Isle of Man after a new law came into force.

The Sexual Offences and Obscene Publications Act aims to modernise existing legislation, increase maximum penalties and strengthen sentencing powers for offences against children.

The Act also introduces crimes like voyeurism, revenge porn and ‘upskirting’ into Manx law - in response to changes in technology that have led to new types of offending.

In addition to the new offences, the Act will outlaw conversion therapy and update child abuse and child exploitation offences.

Minister for Justice and Home Affairs, Jane Poole-Wilson MHK, said: "The modernisation and strengthening of these laws is a significant step towards making our communities safer, and making sure that we are dealing with these awful crimes in an appropriate and robust way.

"The Act will enable our Courts to give stronger punishments, and give the police more flexible powers to keep victims and the public safe from these harms."

The Act also contains more stringent notification requirements for convicted sex offenders.

Sexual Harm Prevention Orders and Sexual Risk Orders will be introduced, which will allow controls such as curfews and exclusions to be placed on those who pose a sexual risk to others even before a conviction or guilty plea.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…