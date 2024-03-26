Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver makes her musical debut

Play Brightcove video

Coronation Street's Sue Cleaver is swapping the cobbles for a convent.

The actor, who plays Eileen Grimshaw in Corrie, is appearing in her debut musical at Manchester's Palace Theatre.

She plays Mother Superior in "Sister Act The Musical' which starts in Manchester before going on tour.

She says it is fitting that the first major stop for Sister Act the Musical for Sue is in the city.

"Theatre was always my first love and I always at some point wanted to go back into the Theatre.

"But the time was never right, but now it's the perfect timing so here I am!

"Strutting my stuff, in a habit and loving every minute of it."

"And it's really lovely to open here in my home city so it feels very special.

"A lot of my Corrie mates came on the opening night and were so supportive."

Sister Act the Musical is about a nightclub singer who witnesses a murder and is given protective custody in a convent. The good-time girl helps the nuns with their struggling choir and in so doing discovers more about herself.

As well as Manchester, Sue will be part of the show as it visits Cork, Glasgow and Belfast.

In 2022, Sue was one of the contestants in I’m A Celebrity - the series was won by Lioness Jill Scott - and she revealed that the jungle camp mates still keep in touch.

