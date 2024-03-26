Endangered lemurs brought to Isle of Man for breeding programme

Two critically endangered lemurs have taken up home at the Curraghs Wildlife Park in the Isle of Man, as part of an important European breeding programme.

The Alaotran gentle lemurs are settling into their new surroundings and visitors will be able to meet them during the Easter holidays.

In the wild, the primates are threatened by extinction with less than 2,500 thought to be left, primarily in a small region of their native Madagascar.

Kathleen Graham, the Park’s General Manager, said: ‘We’re really pleased to have this amazing species back at the Park, as it needs our help more than ever. We are also excited to be involved in the breeding programme and collect data that can help the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust (DWCT), who we support through our conservation fund, to protect them in the wild.’

The lemurs arrived from Apenheul Primate Park in the Netherlands as part of the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria’s (EAZA) programme, which sees member zoos work together to maintain ‘healthy populations of healthy animals’.

EAZA are currently sourcing female partners for the two males called Bam and Bacca.

