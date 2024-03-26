A man and a woman have been arrested by police in Greater Manchester after cocaine worth £400,00 was seized by Border Force officials last year.

A parcel from the Netherlands, containing twelve kilograms of cocaine was destined for an address in Manchester.

On Tuesday, police raided a home in Wythenshawe and arrested a 33-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman on suspicion of conspiracy to import cocaine. They're now being questioned, while a search of their house is ongoing.

So far, police have recovered a drugs press, cannabis, and white powder.

Credit: GMP

A third man, aged 31, has also been produced from prison and arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to import class A drugs.

Detective Inspector James Coles from GMP Serious Organised Crime Group said: “Today’s operation is the latest phase of an investigation into a significant drug importation conspiracy that would have made vast criminal profits had it made its way to the streets of Manchester.

“Since the seizure, work has been ongoing to identify and pursue those responsible.

“Working with partners like Border Force, we will continue to do all we can to crack down on the importation and supply of illegal drugs.”