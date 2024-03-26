Police are trying to trace the owner of a "Pitbull-type dog" after a pet Cavapoo was mauled to death in a park.

May Barton was walking her twin sister, Edna Walker's dog in Derby Park, Bootle on the afternoon of Friday, 22 March.

It was here that niece, Tracey Walker says one-year-old Cavapoo, Timmy, was attacked by what they think may have been a "Pitbull cross".The 53-year-old said Timmy was left with a punctured stomach which ultimately led to his death.

She said: "My auntie takes Timmy on the same route with the same people every day. The other dog came from nowhere and she tried to pull it off."

One-year-old Timmy, described as a "lovely and happy" dog, was attacked on Friday 22 March. Credit: Liverpool Echo

"The owner ran off with their dog and Timmy started to run off out the park to go home.

"She ran after him but he was in a bad way with a punctured stomach. She took him to the vet but they said they couldn't do anything more for him."

Tracey's mum is reportedly "devastated" after the incident. Her daughter said Timmy was loved by the community.

She said: "He was a beautiful friendly little thing. He was lovely and happy and everyone knew and loved him. It's so sad, people will say 'it's only a dog' but we get attached to them."My mum is inconsolable. What if a child had been around?"

Merseyside Police said: "The Cavapoo was taken to a vet where it was sadly pronounced deceased. "Enquiries are ongoing to identify the owner of the Pitbull-type dog and the circumstances of the incident."

Anyone who saw this incident and has any information to identify the owner, has been encouraged to contact police @MerPolCC with reference 462 of Friday March 22.

