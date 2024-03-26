Rescued hedgehog turns out to be a fluffy hat bobble

A Knutsford rescue centre that took in what they thought was a baby hedgehog - has revealed online that it was actually the bobble from a hat, much to the surprise and embarrassment of the rescuer who brought it in.

The Lower Moss Wood Nature Reserve and Wildlife Hospital wrote on Facebook: “This adorable 'hoglet' still got all the love, complete with some cosy TLC.

"Remember, kindness knows no bounds, even when it's to a faux furry friend!”

The fluffy bobble was placed in a box with water and food to keep it going.

The supposed hedgehog was cared for overnight at the Reserve before being transferred to the centre's hospital.

They added: “Please remember, if you spot a hedgehog out during the day, it's a sign something's not right. Pop them in a box with a warm source and seek help from your local vets.”

The Wildlife Hospital has been serving the community for over 30 years.