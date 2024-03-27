Play Brightcove video

ITV's Correspondent Mel Barham went to meet staff and families who rely on the services provided by Zoe's Place

A baby hospice has launched an urgent appeal to raise £3.5 million to ensure it can continue to operate when its lease runs out.

Zoe's Place is the only hospice for babies and children up to the age of five in Liverpool, and one of only three in the country.

It specialises in supporting those who have life-limiting or life-threatening complex illnesses.

But, when the lease on its current home runs out in 2025, its services are in doubt unless it can raise money to build a brand new state-of-the-art site.

Its services are a life-line to those who use it, with one mum saying she would be "devastated" if it ever closed.

Stephanie Perry says the service is a "life-line" for those who use it:

Play Brightcove video

Stephanie Perry's two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Robyn is living with Spina Bifida and Kyphosis and is cared for by staff at Zoe's Place.

"It's like our second home," Stephanie said. "It's a home from home here.

"I just knew as soon as we walked through the door she would be okay and safe here because they're all nurses and I trust them all.

"It's got a home feeling, I don't really trust many people with Robyn, but I just did when I came here, I just knew straight away."

Zoe's Place hospice is one of only three in the country that specialises in babies and children under 5 Credit: ITV Granada

She added: "I would be devastated if this place didn't exist, where would we go? If we didn't have this I'd have nowhere to take her. I would just be at home with her, and she wouldn't be interacting with people and other kids.

"There's nothing out there for complex-needs kids, where you can go and take them."

As well as providing essential care for Robyn, the hospice helps support Stephanie through respite care.

Stephanie said: "The break is for me as well, but it's also for Robyn because it's her time to enjoy it without being with us, but that;'s what it's just so important for them to come here."

"It's a lot, you don't realise how much you do until she's here and you ask 'what do I do with myself'."

An artist's drawing of what it is hoped the new centre will look like. Credit: Zoe's Place

Zoe's Place in West Derby has been in the same place for 28 years, but its lease runs out in 2025.

The charity is now calling on supporters, businesses and individuals to help fund a new purpose-build facility to move into.

Planning permission for a new, single-storey extension was submitted on 18 March to transform the former bowling green at Hayman’s Green, West Derby, into a purpose-built, facility for families.

Community events will also be arranged in the coming months to share plans and information about the new development.

Zoe's Place hospice has used this building in West Derby for the last 28 years. It used to be a convent Credit: ITV Granada

Aimee Clare, Capital Appeal Lead at Zoe’s Place, said: “Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice is an incredibly special place, providing specialist and essential care to our babies and their families at a time when they need it the most.

“It’s a place of happiness, relief and is a true lifeline for those who need it, allowing families to be together and experience the joy of childhood, which can easily be taken for granted by many of us.

“I’m urging the business community, our generous supporters and new fundraisers to activate and help us at this pivotal time so we can build a new home and continue to provide outstanding and specialist care and support to the children and families who really need us.

“If lots of people give a little, we will quickly raise a lot and together we can build a new home and hospice for Liverpool to be incredibly proud of.”

Zoe’s Place delivers respite, palliative and bereavement care for the whole family and has recently been awarded ‘Outstanding on Care’ status by the CQC.

Zoe's Place Hospice cares for babies and children under 5 years old Credit: ITV Granada

Zoe’s Place will be launching several fundraising initiatives throughout the campaign, the first being ‘The 150’, which encourages 150 businesses to sign up and donate £1,000 to the Zoe’s Place Capital Appeal through their own fundraising efforts.

Donations can be made to the Zoe’s Place Capital Appeal by visiting their fundraising page.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...