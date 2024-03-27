A four-year-old boy has died after being hit by a minibus as it pulled away from its parking spot.

The young boy was riding a pedal cycle at the time of the incident on New Rough Hey, Ingol, Preston, at 4.36pm on 26 March.

It is believed the Citroen Relay minibus had set off from its parked position and collided with the boy.

He was taken to hospital but died shortly after.

Lancashire Police is now appealing for witnesses and footage as part of its investigation.

Sgt Matt Davidson of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “My thoughts, first and foremost, are with the family and loved ones of the little boy at this incredibly sad and distressing time.

"His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

"As we investigate what happened, we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or had any information that could assist our investigation to come forward.

"Also, if you have any dashcam or CCTV/ring doorbell footage from the area, or any other information that could assist the investigation, then please get in touch."