A British man has died after jumping from a bridge at a popular tourist destination in Australia.

Emergency services were called when the man, named online as Joshua Santos Christian, jumped from the Noosa Sound Bridge in Queensland but failed to resurface.

A GoFundMe page has since been set up to help his family to repatriate his body to the Wirral, raising more than £18,000 of its £25,000 target so far.

Police and emergency workers searched for Joshua for around five hours before discovering his body. Credit: 7News Australia

The incident happened around 1am on Sunday 24 March, when friends raised the alarm after he did not resurface after jumping.

His body was recovered around five hours later.

Local authorities and emergency services have been forced to issue warnings against jumping from the bridge as the activity has increased in popularity.

But, despite the cautions it has remained a popular tourist activity.

The bridge has become a popular spot for tourists and locals to jump from. Credit: 7News Australia

A tribute on the GoFundMe page said Joshua was "beautiful soul, with the purest energy, making everyone feel held and safe in his presence".

It added he had "moved to Australia and was in a happy place smashing life with his Aussie tribe and his loving girlfriend, Becca.

"Josh lived for his friends and beautiful family. He loved finding the joy and passion in everything, he completely embodied music and dancing, both were in his blood, he danced first and thought later."

The page said the money would go towards repatriation costs to help reunite Joshua "with his loved ones at home as soon as possible".

A spokesman for the Foreign, Development and Commonwealth Office said: "We are supporting the family of a British man who died in Australia and are in contact with the local authorities."