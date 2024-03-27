Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports sports correspondent Chris Hall was at Lord Derby Academy in Huyton to see the lessons take place.

Two rival football clubs have come together to educate schoolchildren about the impact of tragedy chanting.

Liverpool FC and Manchester United Foundation are delivering an education programme about the tragic histories of the two football clubs to students in Huyton - ahead of the derby game at Old Trafford on 7 April 2024.

Former Liverpool player Phil Thompson and Manchester United player Wes Brown visited Lord Derby School to speak with children invited from across Greater Manchester and Merseyside.

Liverpool and United have been at the forefront of the Premier League's campaign against tragedy-related abuse. It is expected to be made part of their annual engagement with local communities.

The two rival clubs have come together to educate children about what tragedy chanting means and the effects it has on families.

Last season managers Jurgen Klopp and Erik ten Hag issued a joint statement calling for an end to tragedy chanting about Hillsborough, Heysel and Munich.

Club bans have been imposed on several football fans following the recent FA Cup clash between United and Liverpool at Old Trafford. Tragedy chanting is also liable to criminal prosecution.

Matt Parish, CEO of LFC Foundation, says both clubs are committed to making programmes happen every year.

He said: "Our two proud Foundations coming together to show young people, and all others, how we stand united against tragedy chanting is a very powerful message.

"Education is key, alongside appropriate action, to eradicating vile tragedy chanting in all its forms forever, and we're delighted to be able do our bit to help."

Liverpool's Phil Thompson and Manchester United's Wes Brown spoke to children about tragedy chanting.

John Shiels, CEO of Manchester United Foundation, added: "It is unacceptable to use the loss of life, in relation to any tragedy, to score points, and it is time for it to stop.

"We are proud to come together with LFC Foundation as we believe education will break the generational cycle on this issue and help thousands of young people across this region understand the impact tragedy-related abuse has."

