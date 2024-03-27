Three people have been arrested after a suspected shooting near a shopping mall.

Armed police were called to Edge Lane in Stretford, Trafford, at around 4:40pm on Tuesday 26 March, following reports of a suspected shooting at a vehicle.

Officers blocked off streets and police were seen surrounding Stretford Mall.

Two 19-year-old men and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of affray, possession of drugs and possession of a bladed article and remain in police custody for questioning.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say there were no reports of injuries and there is not believed to be any threat to the wider community.

Detective Chief Inspector Christopher Lowe, of Trafford CID said: "We understand incidents of this nature will cause concerns for those living in this area. However, we believe this incident to be a targeted attack with no wider threat to the community.

"Extra resources have been deployed around the local area both on foot and in patrol cars. If you have any concerns about this incident our officers will be happy to provide reassurance and listen to any of your queries.

"While we have made arrests, we are looking to understand the full circumstances and timeline of events leading up to this incident. We encourage anyone with any information - or dashcam, CCTV, or doorbell footage that could assist the investigation into this incident, to contact police on 0161-856-4081."

