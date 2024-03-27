Widow of Eric Morecambe dies aged 97 - 40 years after death of husband

Joan Morecambe, the widow of Eric Morecambe, has died "peacefully" on her 97th birthday, more than 40 years after the death of her husband.

She married the famed Lancashire comedian and one half of Morecambe and Wise in 1952, and went on to have three children before his death in 1984 at the age of 58.

Joan was known for her charity work, and in 2015 was awarded an MBE in the Queen's New Year's Honours list.

The King with comedian Eric Morecambe and his wife Joan as he celebrated his 31st birthday Credit: PA

A statement from her three children; Gail, Gary and Steven, confirmed her death after a "short illness" on Tuesday 26 March. It was her 97th birthday.

The statement said: "It is with great sadness and the heaviest of hearts that we must share the news that our mother, Joan, has passed away peacefully at the age of 97 after a short illness.

Comedian Eric Morecambe and his wife Joan and Ernie Wise and his wife Doreen Credit: PA

"Our family kindly requests some privacy during this time while we grieve our sad loss."

Joan was also the founder of the Lady Taverners, a charity which aims to give young people from disadvantaged backgrounds more access to sport equipment and coaching.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...