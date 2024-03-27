Play Brightcove video

Yard Act frontman James Smith chats to ITV Granada's Emma Sweeney (music videos courtesy of Island Records)

Yard Act frontman James Smith says his love hate relationship with Blackpool helped to inspire the centrepiece of the band's latest album, 'Where's my Utopia?'.

While often considered a Leeds-based outfit, singer James grew up in the leafy village of Lymm, near Warrington and spent many family days out in the Lancashire seaside resort during his youth.

"It's the centre of the record, the heart of the record, and it didn't feel finished until we'd written that song," he told ITV Granada Reports.

"I had a love hate relationship with it (Blackpool), and the song goes through those incidents I had as a child, as a teenager and now with my own son.

"I've got a lot of love for the place to be honest."

The track, entitled 'Blackpool Illuminations', clocks in at more than seven minutes in duration and charts an ill-fated trip to the town with his parents as a child, a return with a teenage friend for a day at the Pleasure Beach and finally a trip to take his own son to follow in his footsteps.

Blackpool has a starring role in the band's new album Credit: ITV Granada

The theme of adapting to parenthood whilst finding his feet in one of the UK's most exciting new bands appears throughout the critically acclaimed new album, which peaked at number 4 in the UK album charts in the week of its release.

It's been a phenomenal few years for James and his bandmates, Ryan Needham, Jay Harris and Sam Shipstone.

After forming during lockdown, they were signed by Island Records, and soon saw their debut album 'The Overload' nominated for a Mercury Prize.

James and fellow Yard Act members attend the Mercury Music Prize nomination ceremony Credit: PA Images

After following that up with two years of extensive touring and an unlikely collaboration with Sir Elton John, this month they returned with second album 'Where's My Utopia?', along with a headline tour at prestigious venues like Manchester's Apollo.

It's a venue that a young James Smith had never dared to dream that he'd play at.

"I think I'm moderately ambitious but without expectation, but that was too far even for my imagination to comprehend, so I never even set it as a target to achieve," he said.

"I grew up going to gigs there and saw a lot of my favourite bands there over the years.

"I've never played a show in Manchester where I've not felt like the crowd's on our side, so that made it dead easy. I was lost.

"I don't really remember any of it, I was lost from start to finish at that show!"

The band's UK tour has given them the chance to play many of their new album tracks live for the first time. The 'difficult second album' is often feared by musicians, and James admits there was a sense of trepidation ahead of the release of the album.

"There was a real sense of.. if people don't like this, we've lost our jobs!" he said.

"You are at the will of the people to some extent. The week leading up to the album I was terrified.

"I knew I was proud of what we'd done and the band were, so there was no hesitation creatively.

"But I knew it was the only route we could have taken."

It's a route that is somewhat of a departure from the post-punk stylings of their debut record.

New singles 'Dream Job' and 'We Make Hits' bounce along with catchy choruses, charting the balance between writing accessible music while sticking to their roots, while Petroleum is Smith's ode to running out of energy onstage at a show in Bognor Regis, infamously telling the audience he was bored.

The band were in good spirits during their soundcheck in Liverpool Credit: ITV Granada

However, 'Down by the Stream' really showcases his talents as a lyricist, with a nod back to days spent with friends in Partington in Greater Manchester, and regrets over instances of bullying in his past.

"It mentions Partington," exclaims James.

"The style of music we make has afforded me to write these hyper-specific lyrics that maybe more melodic structured songwriting wouldn't allow for.

"That one came from thinking about my son, as he turned into a toddler and started to become less pure, for no other reason that he's growing into the world and none of us are pure."

The song features a roll call of names from the singers past, but not everyone was fooled by the pseudonyms used.

Play Brightcove video

After leaving the likes of Lymm and Partington behind, James eventually settled in Leeds after attending university in the city.

However he told ITV News he's proud to be Northern, whichever side of the Pennines he resides in.

"I'm dead proud of being Northern, it's the best place to grow up and live," he said.

"I think I probably lay the accent on even thicker in songs to try and fly the flag for it."

The band travel to Europe and the US over the next few months, before returning to UK festivals, including a slot at Glastonbury in June.

'Where's My Utopia?' is out now.

Yard Act's latest album up in lights at Liverpool's Invisible Wind Factory Credit: ITV Granada

Want more on the issues affecting the North? Our podcast, From the North answers the questions that matter to our region.