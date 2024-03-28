Play Brightcove video

Broadcaster Timmy Mallett met with ITV's Isle of Man reporter Joshua Stokes for a cycle on the promenade

"Come for the beautiful sunshine, stay for the biting wind!"

The words of former children's TV presenter, Timmy Mallett, after his visit to the Isle of Man.

He said: "This is glorious being here on the Isle of Man, the sun is shining, sparkling on the water. The city of Douglas is putting on a great show."

Timmy spent a week in the Isle of Man cycling the coastline and painting the scenery, as part of his journey across the British Isles.

Reflecting on his week on the island, Timmy said: "Manx people are just brilliant, utterly brilliant!

"I like their fierce independence, their pride in their island, and their willingness and joy in showing it and sharing it."

Timmy painting the landscape at Port Erin during his cycle around the Isle of Man. Credit: X: @TimmyMallett

Timmy rose to fame in the mid-80s presenting the show 'Wacaday' on TV-AM.

After years in TV entertainment, the man with the mallet is on a new mission to keep the nation smiling.

He completed his circumnavigation of the UK last year, riding over 5,000 miles around the coastline.

Leading him onto the Isle of Man as part of his tour of the British Isles.

"I think one of the things that's surprised me is just how much there is to see on quite a small island", Timmy said.

"There's heritage, but there's also new things happening and people have got an energy here that's really rather nice".

When asked about what inspires him, Timmy spoke of his brother Martin who passed away in 2018.

Timmy said: "Martin, with down syndrome, reminds me that we don't have to be the best in the world, just the best he can be."

"And reaching our potential is my little message on these cycle tours".

Timmy continues his tour of Britain, with his next stop in Northern Ireland.

