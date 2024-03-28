Manchester City Womens captain Steph Houghton is to retire from playing football at the end of this season.

The 35-year-old defender made the announcement on social media with the words "There's something I need to tell you..." which led to her official statement:

"There is no easy way to say it, but I am retiring from football at the end of the current WSL season.

"Taking the decision to retire, is such a difficult thing to do. Whilst age comes to every player, it makes it no easier having to say the words out loud.

"Football has been my life; my passion and I have loved the career I have had.

"I would like to thank every team-mate I have ever played with, I have continued to learn every day and appreciate the support each has given me and the friendships I have made along the way.

"To my managers, coaches and all the staff that I have worked with and under, I appreciate the time, effort and work you have dedicated to improving my game and the standards of women’s football."

Steph posted the announcement on her website and social media Credit: X:@stephhoughton2

Steph, who won 121 caps for England, hopes to see out her career by winning the 2023/24 Women’s Super League title with Manchester City.

She began playing for Sunderland in 2002 and also represented Leeds and Arsenal before moving to City 10 years ago.

She made her England debut in 2007 and last featured in 2021 as injury ruled her out of the title-winning Euro 2022 squad.

Her statement continued: "I will always be humbled to have made so many domestic appearances, to have captained my country and to have represented England and Team GB in so many international tournaments. I will always be very proud of everything that I have achieved in the game.

"I am excited for whatever comes next but, in the meantime, I remain focused on giving everything I have left for Manchester City, over the next two months."

Houghton is gunning for a second WSL title with City, having also won the league twice with Arsenal.

Stephen and Steph at the 2019 PFA Awards Credit: PA

Steph is married to former Liverpool and Bolton player Stephen Darby and recently pushed him in a wheelchair on 178-mile walk to fight Motor Neurone Disease.

He was forced to retire from playing in 2018 after being diagnosed with the disease.

Steph has also been an inspiration for many young girls in the game, with City head coach Gareth Taylor calling her an icon, with a legacy that will be felt for many years to come.

He said: "She’s paved the way for so many to thrive in the future.

“Steph has lived and breathed football for such a long time, and she leaves it in the strongest place it has ever been – a true testament to her leadership, hard work, talent, and dedication.

"I feel incredibly privileged to have been able to work with her since 2020 and know her name will be written into the history books as a true footballing great.

"On behalf of everyone here at Manchester City, I’d like to express our immense gratitude and wish Steph all the very best for the future."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...