Teenager stabbed near primary school in Greater Manchester

A teenager has suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed near a primary school in Greater Manchester.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance on Abingdon Avenue in Whitefield at around 5:05pm on Thursday 28th March.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing an air ambulance land at nearby St Bernadette's RC Primary School.

The victim, an 18-year-old man, has been taken to hospital for treatment after being knifed in the arm.

A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

A property on Abingdon Avenue has been cordoned off by police.

A property on Abingdon Avenue has been sealed off by police Credit: Manchester Evening News

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "At around 5:05pm today (Thursday 28 March 2024), officers were called to reports of a disturbance on Abingdon Avenue, Whitefield.

"It has been established that an 18-year-old man has been stabbed in his arm. The victim has been taken to hospital with injuries that are described as life-threatening.

"A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and he remains in police custody.

"Enquiries are ongoing at this stage and a scene remains in place while in officers continue their investigations."