Warning: Some viewers may find this report distressing. Mothers Louise, Grace and Becky, who ITV Granada Reports have brought together for the very first time.

Three mothers united by birth trauma and loss have released a film to ensure families facing similar tragedies "don't feel so alone".

The voices of Louise Leaf, Grace Banham, Rebecca Posonage, feature in the powerful illustrated short, each telling their own personal stories of grief and healing.

Louise's daughter Isla was born with a rare heart disease and died at just six weeks old.

Grace's first daughter Violet passed away during labour after contracting sepsis, and Rebecca suffered several miscarriages before a very traumatic birth with her son, Charlie.

The film was created in collaboration with the ForMed Films CIC and the Lancashire and South Cumbria Reproductive Trauma Service.

Becky had a traumatic birth with her first son Charlie.

Grace decided to tell her own story of loss because she knew there are other parents in the world going through the same thing.

"If you have a voice, use it," Grace said. "The movie that we made showed our real-life, everyday experiences of what we have to go through.

"When Violet passed away we had to drive home with an empty car seat after spending five days with her and that's shown in the film.

"I sat there and thought there can't just be me. I can't be the only person in the world going through this."

Grace's daughter Violet died during labour.

Echoing Grace, Becky said: "My goal was to be open about it [birth trauma] to help others.

"A lot of people have got in touch about it and say 'I don't feel as alone'."

Louise, who lives with PTSD after her daughter's death, believes birth trauma and loss is a 'taboo' topic that many feel too uncomfortable to discuss.

"I almost tailor my language to fit my audience so it's not so abrupt, because it can be difficult for some people," Louise said.

"But when I'm sat here with you guys I can say 'Isla died'. I feel a sense of belonging being part of a film with a bunch of ladies who have come out to tell their stories with strength."

Louise's daughter Isla died at six weeks old.

The hope the film will empower others to open up about their own experiences no matter who they are - mother, father, family member or friend.

"It is OK to talk about difficult things," Louise said.

"I want people to know that if you get the right support and use your voice - you can come out the other end. Life is different but you can get through it."

Research by the Birth Trauma Association found between 25,000 and 30,000 women experience PTSD after giving birth in the UK, and studies have shown as many as one in three find aspects of their birth experience traumatic.

It is an issue that been raised in the House of Commons and is currently the subject of a Parliamentary Inquiry which thousands of people have submit evidence.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article, you can find help and support below:

