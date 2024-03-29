Luke Littler says he is "happy to win hist first one" after beating Nathan Aspinall to secure his first Premier League Darts night win in Belfast.

The 17-year-old from Warrington has won titles at the Bahrain Masters, PDC PlayersChampionship and Belgian Open in a breakout year and after last night's win posted on social media to say "about time".

Luke Littler posted on X 'about time' Credit: X: Luke Littler

Luke never looked back after edging out Luke Humphries in a last-leg deciderof the opening quarter-final at the SSE Arena, which ended the world champion'sthree-night winning Premier League run.Overall victory on night nine moves Littler up to second in the table, four points behind Humphries.

Luke said on Sky Sports: "I am just happy to win my first one.

"People may have seen I have changed my throw to take that little bit of extra time then releasing the next two.

"I have put more practice in and it has paid off.

"I can't wait for next week (in Manchester). I know I have got Michael (Van Gerwen) in the first round, but Nathan will obviously enjoy it also in his home town."